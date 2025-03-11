Statement From Brethren Village About Plane Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County’s Brethren Village released a statement regarding the plane crash. They said the plane crashed in the L parking lot behind the Fieldcrest Building near Fairview Drive. No residents were injured. There was no damage to the Fieldcrest Building or any other Brethren Village structures. While no buildings were affected, several resident vehicles sustained damage. Residents were promptly informed of the incident and, out of an abundance of caution, were briefly directed to shelter in place. At no time were residents in danger, and Supportive Living areas remained unaffected. Brethren Village expressed its deepest gratitude to emergency service professionals for their swift and effective response.