State Senator Robinson Bill For Use Of Recycled Materials In Stuffed Toys Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – The state Senate passed bipartisan legislation yesterday sponsored by Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37) that would allow the use of recycled materials in stuffed toys. Senate Bill 756 amends the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act to provide stuffed toys sold in Pennsylvania may include recycled material on the inside or outside of the toy. The law currently states only new or virgin material can be used to produce stuffed toys. “When the act was originally passed in 1961, the use of recycled materials was not considered. Many consumers today prefer to purchase items made from recycled materials to lessen their environmental footprint, yet are unable to due to the outdated law.” Robinson said. “It is time to modernize the law so manufacturers and retailers that wish to sell or distribute stuffed toys made with recycled materials can do so.” The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.