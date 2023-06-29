State Senator Gebhard’s Bill Offering Residential Hunting Licenses To Out-Of-State College Students Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – The state Senate approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Gebhard (R-48) to include full-time out-of-state college students in Pennsylvania’s great hunting and fur-taking traditions while also experiencing the wonderful outdoors. Senate Bill 344 would provide these students a resident fee for a hunting license. To be eligible for the residential rate, the student must show a valid state college identification card as proof of enrollment when applying for the license. The Fish and Boat Commission has an identical program for fishing licenses. However, the Game Commission, which cannot set its own license prices, needs a legislative fix to implement the program. Having received support in the Senate, the bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.