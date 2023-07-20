State Officials Visit PA Outdoor Corps Youth

ELVERSON – PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was joined by First Lady Lori Shapiro for a visit with members of the PA Outdoor Corps Youth Crew at French Creek State Park in Berks & Chester Counties. The PA Outdoor Corps is a program within DCNR that was created in 2016. Over 1,200 young people have participated in the program which provides opportunities for paid work experience, job training, leadership skill development, and environmental education to help corps members become successful stewards of our natural resources and conservation leaders. The corps is supported through funding provided by the Department of Labor and Industry, as well as private philanthropic partners. Corps members this year are working in more than 100 parks, forests, and communities across the state. Alumni have obtained employment with DCNR, National Parks Service, National Forest Service, and other conservation organizations.