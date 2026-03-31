State Officials Remind Of PA Tax Credit

HARRISBURG – Eligible Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to take advantage of the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit as they file their taxes prior to this year’s April 15th tax deadline to receive more money as part of their tax refunds. The credit was created in the 2025-26 state budget and will put as much as $805 back into the pockets of about 940,000 Pennsylvanians, easing the burden of rising costs for families. While the Department of Revenue has received tax returns from almost 493,000 filers claiming the tax credit, about 450,000 Pennsylvanians who qualify have yet to file their taxes and claim the credit.