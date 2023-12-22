State Offers Resources To Cope Through The Holidays

HARRISBURG – State officials are reminding Pennsylvanians of resources available to support them during the holiday season and beyond. The Departments of Human Services, Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs came together to reinforce their commitment to helping Pennsylvanians throughout the year, especially during the holidays. DHS Deputy Secretary for the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Jen Smith said the holidays can cause stress and lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety or depression. She added it is always okay to reach out for help. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or texting 988. PA’s Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Resource guides offer information related to mental health screenings, help with finding a mental health or treatment professional, resources for housing insecurity, help with trauma, and assistance with contacting your county assistance office and county drug and alcohol office, and applying for benefits. PA Link assists older adults and individuals with disabilities by providing information and connecting them to support by contacting the PA Link Call Center by phone at 1-800-753-8827 or online at carelink.pa.gov, In addition, PA’s Area Agencies on Aging covering the Commonwealth’s 67 counties, provide help.