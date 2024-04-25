State Of The Air Report For The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – The 2024 American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report shows that the Lancaster metro area received F grades for particle pollution, and for the daily measure was named 30th worst in the nation and second worst in the Mid-Atlantic. Improving for the fifth straight year for ozone smog, Lancaster received a B grade in the report. The Lung Association’s 25th annual “State of the Air” report grades exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. Persons can read the Lancaster area’s “State of the Air” report by clicking on the picture below.