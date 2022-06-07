State Capitol Rally Urges Action To Fight Crime

HARRISBURG (AP) — A group of crime victims and their allies is calling for changes, three days after a shooting in Philadelphia killed three and wounded 11. The Survivors Speak Pennsylvania event at the state Capitol today was hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. It drew some 100 people to Harrisburg to urge lawmakers to act on a set of proposals designed to stem crime and aid victims. Among their priorities are efforts to tackle the causes of crime and to aid survivors through housing and employment support, compensation and programs to reduce recidivism.