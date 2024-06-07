State Capitol Plaque In Honor Of D-Day 80th Anniversary

HARRISBURG – A dedication of a plaque commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy was hosted by Rep. Jamie Barton of Berks & Schuylkill Counties. The plaque was placed under a red oak tree, which was planted June 6, 1984, on state Capitol grounds in Harrisburg in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of D-Day. Barton said D-Day changed the course of the second World War. Thanks to the unparalleled bravery of U.S. troops 80 years ago, freedom won and visitors to the state Capitol will remember their bravery. He added that he hopes in another 80 years, future generations of Pennsylvanians will see the plaque and feel the same pride we feel today.