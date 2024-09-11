Startups For Soldiers Program Tops $2 Million In Waived State Fees

HARRISBURG – A state program that assists veterans starting their own businesses, created through a law authored by Lehigh County Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, has now exceeded $2 million in waived fees, according to the PA Department of State. The department administers the Startups for Soldiers Program, which forgoes state business filing fees for individuals transitioning to the civilian workforce from the U.S. Armed Forces, including reserve units and the National Guard. In addition, certain license fees are also waived. The department reports that since its establishment in 2018, the program has assisted 18,200 veteran and reservist-owned small businesses by waiving $2.07 million in state fees. Mackenzie said it’s so encouraging to see this law being put to good use and helping veterans navigate the challenges and costs of starting their own businesses. Information about the program can be found by clicking on Rep. Mackenzie’s photo below.

