Standoff Ends With Arrest

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was taken into custody after a police standoff.. Yesterday around 4 a.m., Lancaster Police arrived at a home on the 500 block of W. Orange Street in an attempt to locate and arrest 37-year-old Bobby White, who had active charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Simple Assault stemming from a previous incident. As officers approached, they saw White run into his residence. Officers were able to position themselves around the home and confirmed White was inside. Officers made continuous attempts to have White exit, to which he did not comply. After obtaining a search warrant to enter the home, officers were able to enter and take White into custody without incident. White is being held in Lancaster County Prison.