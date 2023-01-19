Standoff Connected To Berks County Bank Robbery

BERKS COUNTY – State Police in Berks County say an armed robbery suspect of the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf on Tuesday has taken his life. A male suspect entered the around 3:50 p.m. with a rifle and demanded cash from a teller. While inside, the robber discharged a single shot in the direction of the teller. The suspect fled in a silver Chevy Impala travelling east on Route 422. On Wednesday afternoon, troopers responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township to serve a search warrant in reference to the bank robbery. Upon arrival, troopers heard a gunshot from within the residence. A SERT team responded and last evening, entry was made into the residence. Troopers found a male juvenile linked to the armed robbery had taken his life. His identity has not been released.