Stand Against PA Gun Violence

HARRISBURG – Family members of victims of gun violence joined Gov. Tom Wolf to call for an end to the senseless gun violence seen across PA and urge the General Assembly to take meaningful action to save lives. Wolf said PA continues to see a tragic spike in gun violence and PA leaders must step up to do their part. With National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this week, the PA Senate Majority Policy Committee kicked off a series of hearings on crime and public safety listening to police, prosecutors, judges, and key community groups. The hearings will help legislators better understand the trends in crime and better help formulate legislation to better address gun violence and crime.