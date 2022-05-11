Stamping Out Hunger At The Mailbox

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual national food drive this coming Saturday. The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive provides residents with an easy way to donate food. You simply leave donations of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect the food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters, and churches. In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food. People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents. People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier or contact their local post office.