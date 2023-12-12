Stalled Budget Causes Problems For Community Colleges/Animal Diagnostics

HARRISBURG – Rep. Dave Zimmerman of Lancaster & Berks Counties says the stalled state budget process is having detrimental effects on community colleges and animal health diagnostics. The budget bill was passed in August, which provided funding for about 80% of the budget. The final 20% of the funding is provided in code bills that are usually passed immediately following the budget bill. This year, the code bills were stalled when Gov. Josh Shapiro reneged on his promise to provide $100 million in school choice funds. Zimmerman said community colleges are the only sector in higher education that have not received their funding for the year causing concerns among the state’s largest providers of post-secondary education. He added that animal health diagnostics is another sector that must be funded as diagnostic professionals are at the front lines of protecting livestock from diseases such as avian flu, swine flu, and chronic wasting disease. Zimmerman added it’s critical that lawmakers pass funding for community colleges and animal health diagnostics before recessing for the year.