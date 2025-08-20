Stabbing Suspects Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on August 12 in the 2600 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg. The victim’s injuries are serious, but are not considered life threatening. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the people shown in photos that were released. The individuals are considered persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. If you recognize either of the individuals or have any information related to the incident, contact the Penbrook Police Department at (717) 558-6900.