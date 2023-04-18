Stabbing Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday around 7:22 a.m. in the area of Queen and Farnum Streets. Officers located a male victim with a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated. Through the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect is not currently in custody. At this time, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asking to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.