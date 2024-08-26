Stabbing Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday around 12:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Front Street. Officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover. Police were provided a description of the stabbing suspect and were able to locate a man matching the description. 68-year-old Kevin Clayton was detained and a knife was located. An investigation continued and Clayton was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and possession of instrument of a crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.