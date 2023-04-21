Spring Has Sprung, Enjoy The Great Outdoors

UNDATED – Now that spring has arrived, the nicer weather will allow Pennsylvanians more opportunities to explore our state’s 124 beautiful state parks, operated by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Pennsylvania’s state parks system manages more than 300,000 acres for popular recreation activities, such as hiking, picnicking, camping, fishing, hunting and boating. Pennsylvania state parks do not charge an entrance fee; however, fees do apply for some activities. If you like to enjoy the outdoors with your dog, 56 of our state parks offer dog-friendly campgrounds. Learn more or find a park nearby by going to dcnr.pa.gov/STATEPARKS.