Spring Garden Police Investigating Armed Robberies

SPRING GARDEN, PA – Spring Garden Police are investigating two recent armed robberies in the Mt. Rose Avenue area that are believed to have possibly been perpetrated by the same individual. The first robbery occurred on April 26, at approximately 10:50 p.m. at the Central Mart, 1200 Mt. Rose Ave., York. The suspect is a Black male, approximately six feet tall, wearing blue mechanic-style gloves, navy blue Columbia brand coat, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask. The second robbery occurred on April 28, at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar, 1025 Mt. Rose Ave., York. The suspect is a Black male, approximately six feet tall, wearing gloves, a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. A black handgun was brandished during the commission of both robberies. Anyone with information about the robberies and/or suspect(s) is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.