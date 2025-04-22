Spraying Of State Game Lands Planned

HARRISBURG – In an effort to protect wildlife habitat, the PA Game Commission plans to spray over 38,000 acres of State Game Lands this spring. Spongy moths were previously known by the common name gypsy moth, but the Entomological Society of America has changed the name. Spraying is planned for 16 different State Game Lands and will begin as soon as leaf-out occurs and spongy moth egg masses hatch, likely in late April and May. No spraying will be scheduled the mornings of youth turkey season on April 26 or the opening day of spring gobbler on May 3. This year’s spraying will occur in the Southcentral, Northcentral, Southeast, and Northeast Regions. The Northwest and Southwest Regions have no spraying scheduled this year. Most of the blocks of forest to be sprayed can be treated within one day, often within only a few hours. The forests to be treated in the coming weeks have building populations of spongy moths that, if left untreated, could cause severe defoliation this summer.