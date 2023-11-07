Sports Official Assaulted By Parent

DENVER – A Berks County man is charged with one count of assault on a sports official after an October 14th incident at Cocalico High School in Denver, Lancaster County. Officers were called to a midget football game for a parent that walked onto the field during an injury timeout and began yelling and swearing at the opposing team’s coaches. A sports official attempted to deescalate the situation and 42-year-old Keinan Clayter of Reading pushed and hit the official. Clayter fled before officers arrived, but an off-duty police officer was able to obtain Clayter’s information and provided it to responding officers. The official refused medical attention. Clayter awaits preliminary arraignment.