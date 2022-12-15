Speed Restrictions Lifting On Area Interstates

HARRISBURG – Most speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted on interstates in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County. Speed and vehicle restrictions have been removed from the following:

Interstate 78 from I-81 in Lebanon County to the Berks County line.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland state line in Franklin County to I-78 in Lebanon County.

Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to I-81 in Dauphin County.

Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County. Speed and Tier 1 vehicle restrictions remain in place on the following:

Interstate 81 from I-78 in Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line.

I-81 is reduced to 45 mph and restricted under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicle towing trailers;

RV’s & motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

