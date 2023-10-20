Speculative Ticketing Prohibited Legislation Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill that would prohibit “speculative ticketing” has passed the PA House. It is a practice that allows ticket resellers to list event tickets for resale even though they have not yet obtained – and may never obtain – those tickets. House Bill 1658 would deter speculative ticketing by barring resellers from selling tickets unless they actually have them in hand. It would also add speculative ticketing to the list of offenses enforceable under the state’s unfair trade practices act and allow consumers and venues to sue for damages. The bill, supported by Ticketmaster and LiveNation, would also prohibit resellers from creating deceptive websites or images that trick consumers into thinking they are purchasing their tickets directly from the venue. The bill moves to the PA Senate.