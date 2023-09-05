Special Veterans Hours From Area PA Senator

STRASBURG – In an effort to connect more local military heroes with the benefits they earned by serving our nation, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties will host monthly office hours specifically for veterans. The first Veteran Service Officer Day will be held Tuesday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Sen. Martin’s district office at 135 East Main Street, Suite 1-A , in Strasburg. A VFW Veteran Service Officer will be available to assist veterans and their families who have questions or need assistance with health care, disability claims, GI bill assistance, and other veteran benefits. Local individuals or family members are encouraged to schedule a specific time to meet with a representative by contacting Martin’s office at 717-397-1309 to ensure their questions are answered. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or Veterans DD-214 for prompt assistance. Martin noted that in a recent legislative survey he conducted regarding benefits for veterans, nearly half of respondents said they need more information on the programs and services available to them. Martin hopes the new monthly office hours will help connect more local veterans to the benefits they deserve.