Special Plates For Operation Inherent Resolve Veterans

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Joe Kerwin has introduced House Bill 73 to create specialty license plates for veterans of Operation Inherent Resolve, an American military campaign that defeated the terrorist group ISIS in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. The legislation will allow veterans of that operation to proudly display their service on their vehicles’ license plates in PA. Kerwin said we owe a lot to these brave combat veterans who took the fight to and defeated the evil ISIS threat, and this is just a small way to acknowledge their service. The measure unanimously passed the state House and now heads to the state Senate for concurrence.