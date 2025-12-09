Special Milk Shake Honors America’s 250th

HARRISBURG – The PA Dairymen’s Association will be presenting a new, historic three flavor “America250PA” milkshake for the 2026 PA Farm Show. The shake will featuring naturally colored red (strawberry), white (vanilla) and blue (raspberry) flavors at Pre-Farm Show Pop Ups at select Central PA GIANT locations in December to celebrate America’s birthday and the upcoming Farm Show. The country’s largest indoor agricultural exhibition starts on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with the Food Court opening on Friday, January 9. PA Dairymen’s Executive Director Dave Smith said, “Toasting America’s 250th birthday will be thrilling with our special new flight of three patriotic flavors, thanks to our partnership with America250PA and Visit PA. PA is second nationally in the number of dairy farms with PA’s dairy industry providing 47,000 jobs and generating $11.8 billion in annual revenue.