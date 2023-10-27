Special Logo Approved For PA Veteran Owned Businesses

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 438 which would create a special logo promoting PA’s veteran-owned businesses. To be eligible, a business must be registered with the Department of State and at least 51% of the ownership interest must be held by a veteran, reservist or member of the National Guard. There would be no registration or renewal fees associated with the logo, so it will come at no cost to veterans. To discourage the logo from being used fraudulently, the bill would also ensure that an individual who falsely claims to be a veteran for the purpose of obtaining the designation would face criminal penalties. The bill now moves to the state House.