Special Elections Today For PA House Seats

HARRISBURG (AP) – Two vacant PA House seats will be filled today by Philadelphia voters. In both cases, the Democrat candidates are the only ones on the ballot. Today’s special elections are for vacated seats when state Reps. Donna Bullock and Stephen Kinsey resigned. Keith Harris is seeking Bullock’s seat, and Andre Carroll is in line to succeed Kinsey. Both face no opposition on the November ballot. The state House has a 102-101 Democrat majority, counting the Bullock and Kinsey seats.