Special Elections Could End PA House Impasse

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pittsburgh-area voters are participating in special elections today to fill three vacant seats in the PA House. The results may resolve a stalemate over majority control that’s left the chamber in limbo for the past month. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority. One re-elected House Democrat, Rep. Tony DeLuca, died of cancer in October. Another, Rep. Summer Lee, resigned after winning a congressional election. And Rep. Austin Davis resigned before being sworn in as lieutenant governor.