Special Election Today For PA House Control

HARRISBURG (AP) – Voters in western PA will decide which party will control the PA House after a Pittsburgh lawmaker’s resignation created a 101-101 partisan divide. If voters elect Lindsay Powell in today’s special election in the heavily Democrat district, Democrats will keep their slim 102 to 101 majority. A win for Erin Connolly Autenreith will give the state House back to Republicans, and the party would control both the state House and Senate. Democrats have sought to defend their majority in a series of special elections since first flipping the House last year for the first time in 12 years.