Special Election Scheduled For Late Pennsylvania Rep’s Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term. House Speaker Bryan Cutler today ordered the election for Feb. 7 to fill the seat of late Democratic Rep. Tony DeLuca. Cutler issued the order on the last day of the two-year legislative session, but Democrats may also order a special election for the seat.