Special Election For Vacant PA House Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – A special election to fill a PA House vacancy has been scheduled to take place during the May primary. House Speaker Joanna McClinton announced that the vote to succeed former Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will take place May 16. Schlegel Culver, a Republican, resigned from the House after winning a special election in January to fill a state Senate vacancy. The House district includes parts of Montour and Northumberland Counties. Democrats currently hold a one-seat state House majority, although the open Schlegel Culver seat means the margin is temporarily 102-100.