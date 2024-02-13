Special Election For PA House Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – Voters in Bucks County will cast ballots today in a special election for a PA House seat. A Democrat resignation last year caused the election between Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas. Prokopiak is an attorney from Levittown and has served on the Pennsbury School Board since 2021. Cabanas of Fairless Hills is a political newcomer who has worked in the home health care and hospitality industries. The winner will replace Democrat Rep. John Galloway, who was elected to a judgeship. The vote will either strengthen Democrats’ numbers in the state House or deadlock the chamber 101-101 again.