Son Sentenced For Stabbing Father

LANCASTER – A judge sentenced a West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County man to 73 months to 15 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of stabbing his father. In handing down the sentence, the judge told 45-year-old that his actions in stabbing his 80-year-old father in the neck were “violent and inhumane.” Adams-Nicholls repeatedly punched and then stabbed his father at his father’s Manheim Township residence the evening of Dec. 10, 2024. Adams-Nicholls’ father described to the court how the stabbing led to months of physical therapy and left him with a massive scar across his neck. Adams-Nicholls’ father told the court he was “clueless” as to why his son stabbed him. As part of his sentence, Adams-Nicholls must pay more than $4,000 in restitution.