Son Murders Mother In Adamstown

ADAMSTOWN – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with the murder of his mother. On Monday, March 20, officers were called to check on the welfare of 62-year-old Lois Gift of Grant Road in Adamstown after friends and family were concerned about her absence at regularly scheduled events. Police entered the house and found Gift deceased. Tuesday afternoon, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined that Lois’ manner of death was homicide. A police investigation revealed that on March 20 at 12:30 a.m., State Police investigated a crash in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, involving Lois Gift’s vehicle. The driver was 26-year-old Zachary Gift, who resides in the same house as his mother. Gift was taken to Tower Health – Reading Hospital for treatment. Gift admitted to Ephrata Police that he engaged in a physical altercation with his mother on Sunday as he tried to steal her purse and car keys. The altercation occurred in Lois’ bedroom where Zachary took her life and fled in her black Ford Escape. Zachary Gift faces Criminal Homicide, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Robbery, and other charges. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.