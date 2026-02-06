Some Snow/Bitter Cold Weather For The Region

LANCASTER – Prepare for some wintry weather this weekend. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina says our region is to receive a little snow this afternoon followed by some bitterly cold temperatures. Expect a coating to an inch of snow starting later this afternoon into tonight. Roads could become slippery this evening. Then we have a Wind Advisory beginning 4 a.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday. Northwest winds 15-25 mph could gust up to 55 mph during the period. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. The area is also a Cold Weather Advisory for 4 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero are expected. If you must be outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.