Some PA Speed Limits Reduced Due To Weather

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is temporarily reducing speed limits on numerous roadways particularly to the north and west of our region due to snow, sleet, and icy conditions. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.