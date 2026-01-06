Some New PA Laws For 2026

HARRISBURG –Several new laws have gone into effect in PA as we start 2026. One requires schools to notify parents, guardians, and school employees within 24 hours of any incident involving a weapon on school grounds. Another expands access to supplemental breast cancer screenings at no cost for patients who are at average or higher risk. Early detection saves lives, and this new law removes a financial barrier that has too often stood in the way of preventative care. New legislation allows veterans to count their military service toward certification requirements for teaching at career and technical institutes – opening doors for those who have served our nation to continue serving in the classroom. At the same time, changes to the firefighter certification process modernize training by replacing a single high-stakes exam with modular testing, better reflecting how skills are learned and retained.