Some Marylanders Could Lose Medicaid Eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring due to the federal government reinstating a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, told state lawmakers that Maryland will be able to start ending Medicaid coverage for people who no longer qualify starting in May. However, she says Maryland is in a better position than many states to reach people to either continue Medicaid coverage or move them into other health plans.