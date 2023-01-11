Some From Wolf Administration To Stay With New Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro is sticking with two members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Cabinet to oversee agriculture and state parks. Shapiro announced he wants Russell Redding to stay on as Agriculture Secretary and Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Shapiro also selected Rich Negrin to head up the Department of Environmental Protection. Negrin is a lawyer, former prosecutor and former deputy mayor and managing director in Philadelphia’s city government. He was most recently an executive at Commonwealth Edison. Shapiro gets inaugurated in Harrisburg next week.