Some Federal Funds Could Be Withheld From PA

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The Trump Administration has threatened to withhold nearly $75 million in funding if PA does not immediately revoke what the administration claims are illegally issued commercial driver’s licenses to immigrants. The move calls on PA to stop issuing new, renewed, and transferred CDL’s and permits, as well as conduct an audit to identify those licenses whose expirations exceed the driver’s lawful stay in the U.S. It is also asking the state to void non-compliant licenses and remove those drivers from the road. The administration said approximately 12,400 non-citizen drivers hold an unexpired commercial learner’s permit or CDL issued by PA. The feds said PA provided no evidence that it had required non-citizens to provide legitimate proof that they were legally in the country at the time they got the license. PennDOT said that it follows federal rules for verifying an immigrant applicant’s lawful presence in the country by checking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s database.