Some Berks County Juvenile Escapees Captured

MORGANTOWN (AP) – State Police say four of nine juveniles who escaped from a Berks County juvenile detention facility following a riot have been captured. State Police announced that the four were taken into custody early today shortly before 6 a.m. PSP Reading says the agency and others were searching Sunday night for the juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy at 1000 Academy Drive in Morgantown around 8 p.m. Caernarvon Township Police say state and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center after the riot began. The Abraxas Academy website says the facility is a secure residential treatment program providing care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above. The escaped juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts. Anyone who may have encountered the remaining juveniles are asked to call 911 immediately.