Solanco Fireworks Incident Injures Two

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two people were hurt after a fireworks incident in southern Lancaster County. State Police responded June 13th to a residence in the 1200 block of River Road in Drumore Township. They say family members were lighting fireworks outside their home when an unknown firework went off injuring a 45-year-old Peach Bottom woman and a 3-year-old Drumore boy. Both were taken to area hospitals with severe injuries and burns.