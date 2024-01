Snow To Cover The Region

LANCASTER –Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says 3-6 inches of snow is in our forecast beginning tomorrow morning through the evening. He says travel will be a challenge tomorrow as the snow moves through the area. The region will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 1 a.m. tomorrow. Tune in to WDAC’s Winter Watch for any weather related announcements. Good news is that temperatures will begin to rise and things will warm up next week.