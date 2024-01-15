Snow & Cold To Impact Our Region

LANCASTER – The start of noticeably colder weather is upon our area as we are under a winter weather advisory from 5 p.m. today through tomorrow at noon. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says he’s keeping watch and expects our region to get 1-3 inches of snow during the duration. Jeff says temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20’s with temperatures around the freezing mark tomorrow. PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.