Suspect Announced In Snapchat School Threats

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A juvenile suspect has been identified after a number of messages posted to Snapchat that threatened a shooting this morning at Allen Middle School in Lower Allen Township and New Cumberland Middle School in New Cumberland Borough. The threats were reported to the Lower Allen Township and New Cumberland Police by the West Shore School District administration Police, working overnight with West Shore School District, were able to track down a juvenile suspect in the threats previously reported. Additional evidence gathering is in progress before charges will be submitted. In-person contact has been made with the juvenile and parents and the threat has been mitigated. There was an increased police presence at the schools today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township or New Cumberland Borough Police.