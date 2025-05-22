Smucker Supports “One Big Beautiful Bill” In House Passage

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted in favor of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” It was approved in the U.S. House by a vote of 215-214. Smucker said this bill will deliver for the American people by extending tax relief for hardworking families and small businesses, securing our border, unleashing American energy dominance, achieving peace through strength, and critically –making real, measurable reductions in federal spending. This bill secures more savings than any other reconciliation bill in American history – protecting families from both a historic tax hike and the hidden costs of unchecked federal borrowing. Passing this legislation is a first step in righting our fiscal trajectory. The outcome caps an intense time on Capitol Hill, with days of private negotiations and public committee hearings. Democrats, without the votes to stop the measure, tried to stall it. It now goes to the U.S. Senate.