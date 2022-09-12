Smucker Speaks Out On Proposed Abortions For Lancaster

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker reacted to the news of Planned Parenthood wanting to perform chemical abortions in Lancaster. The abortion provider plans to open a new facility at 902 Manor Street in Lancaster and offer “medicine based” abortions. In providing abortions, Planned Parenthood also must have a transfer agreement with a local hospital in order to treat patients dealing with complications. Smucker said, “It will be a sad day for our community if abortions are provided in Lancaster City. I believe strongly in the sanctity of life and know many of my fellow Lancastrians share the same sentiment. I vehemently oppose their plans to offer chemical abortion services.” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons also voiced his opposition to the effort. Planned Parenthood tried to begin abortions in Lancaster in the late 1990’s, but efforts were successful in stopping it.