Smucker Measure Signed By President

WASHINGTON, DC – Bipartisan legislation from area Congressman Lloyd Smucker has been signed into law by President Trump. Smucker introduced the Claiming Age Clarity Act – H.R. 5284 with Virginia Democrat Congressman Don Beyer to help Americans better understand how the timing of their decision to claim Social Security affects their monthly retirement benefit. The law requires the Social Security Administration to replace confusing terminology with clearer language explaining how claiming age affects monthly benefits. “Early Eligibility Age” becomes “Minimum Monthly Benefit Age” – age 62, the earliest age at which a person can begin receiving retirement benefits, with permanently lower monthly benefits than those received at standard benefit age. “Full Retirement Age” and “Normal Retirement Age” becomes “Standard Monthly Benefit Age” – generally age 66 or 67 depending on an individual’s birth year. “Delayed Retirement Credits” becomes “Maximum Monthly Benefit Age” – age 70, the latest age someone can begin receiving benefits. Electing to delay receiving benefits by a year increases an individual’s benefits, up to a maximum of 24% more than the standard benefit. The measure was supported by AARP, AMAC Action, and Bipartisan Policy Center Action.